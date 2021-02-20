People in Texas are still dealing with the fallout from the winter storm that annihilated the state’s power grid and caused numerous untold horrors this week. As is oftentimes the case when natural disasters occur, concerns like folks going hungry are popping up across the state, with grocery stores and food banks dealing with dwindling resources and broken supply chains.

One now-former Texan wants to use his recently-opened restaurant as a way to support the community. On Saturday, James Harden’s restaurant, Thirteen, will give out meals to those who need it in the city of Houston. The information was posted to the restaurant’s Instagram account and said that food will be provided by James Harden and “the relief gang.”

Harden, of course, was the face of the Houston Rockets organization for years before his trade to the Brooklyn Nets earlier this season. During his tenure with the Rockets, Harden was a consistent top-2 MVP finisher, winning the award in 2018 and being named an All-Star eight times. He was also the player who epitomized the Rockets’ well-documented style of play, becoming one of, if not the, most efficient offensive players in NBA history.

Despite the fact that he’s now part of a high-profile superteam in Brooklyn, Harden’s time in the Lone Star State left an impact on him, and as a result, he’s lending a hand during quite the difficult time.