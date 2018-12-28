Getty Image

James Harden claimed the 2017-2018 NBA MVP award and, while it wasn’t unanimous, no one batted an eye when the Houston Rockets guard picked up the honor. After all, the Rockets cruised to 65 wins and Harden was absolutely fantastic in acting as the team’s offensive engine.

This season, however, Houston got off to a brutal start, compiling an 11-14 record over their first 25 games. As such, Harden wasn’t painted in quite as favorable of a light, even as many of the issues with the Rockets arrived as a result of non-existent depth and other roster problems.

Still, the Rockets are climbing out of their early doldrums and, on Thursday evening, Houston put together an impressive showing in what became a 127-113 win over the Boston Celtics. During that contest, Harden was the best player on the floor, putting up 45 points (on 11-for-26 shooting and a 9-for-18 from three) and dishing out six assists.

After the final buzzer, Harden spoke to the media and, in short, made sure it was clear that he believes he should be involved in the MVP race again in 2018-19.