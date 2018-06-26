James Harden Finally Takes Home His First NBA MVP Award

#James Harden
06.25.18

Throughout his career in the NBA, James Harden has come frustratingly close to being named the league MVP, only to finish in second place. Harden has finished as the runner-up twice in the last three years, which is both a testament to his abilities and an indication that he’s never quite been able to snatch the award from its ultimate winners.

In 2017-18, though, Harden brought his game to another level, leading the Houston Rockets to the best record in the NBA. In return, The Beard was finally able to ascend to the top of the mountain and earn the league’s Most Valuable Player award for the first time in his career.

