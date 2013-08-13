James Harden Makes R&B Debut In Hilarious New Commercial With Stephen Curry

08.13.13 5 years ago
Foot Locker has been on fire recently with their NBA commercials. Their newest one, titled “Harden Soul,” brings the laughs again. Featuring Stephen Curry and a singing James Harden, this ad shows the Beard trying to build off the success of his breakout season. Thankfully, he has Curry as a voice of reason.

Hit page 2 for a listen to Harden’s full song…

