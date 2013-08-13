Foot Locker has been on fire recently with their NBA commercials. Their newest one, titled “Harden Soul,” brings the laughs again. Featuring Stephen Curry and a singing James Harden, this ad shows the Beard trying to build off the success of his breakout season. Thankfully, he has Curry as a voice of reason.
James Harden Makes R&B Debut In Hilarious New Commercial With Stephen Curry
Sean Sweeney 08.13.13 5 years ago
Around The Web
Article
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With