James Harden Reportedly No Showed Sixers Practice

After months of reports that James Harden would make things “uncomfortable” if he was still on the Sixers roster when training camp started, things went fairly smoothly when that time arrived.

While he skipped media day, he arrived to camp in Colorado and worked out with the team, seemingly recognizing that his past antics had stopped his value around the league and, if he wanted someone to trade for him, he needed to play a little nicer this time. However, with that method not working to his liking, Harden has apparently decided to change his approach, with Shams Charania reporting the star guard has not been with the team since Sunday and no showed practice on Wednesday.

James Harden is a no show at Philadelphia 76ers practice today, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Harden has not been present with the team since Sunday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 18, 2023

Harden, naturally, is in Houston.

Just as he was during the Sixers’ media day, James Harden is in Houston, instead of Philadelphia, for this morning’s team practice, according to league sources. https://t.co/4vSCJEQwjg — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) October 18, 2023

This comes after reports indicated there was once again no real reaction on a deal with the Clippers and the expectation Harden will begin the season in Philly. That apparently doesn’t sit well with the star, who saw two weeks of attempted good behavior not lead to the intended results and has apparently decided that was enough of that.

Harden already was working out to the side and was not attending preseason games, but seems to be escalating his distance from the team by now completely skipping practice altogether. After saying he intended to “play basketball” this year, indicating he’d do so even if not traded, he may be changing his tune with the season approaching and there being no signs a resolution to his trade demand is coming.