GIFs: James Harden Actually Plays Defense! Blocks Boogie & Intercepts Pass

Man, James Harden, perhaps one of the top five or 10 players in the NBA, never hears the end of his various defensive struggles. After barely moving an inch during a Knicks fast-break earlier this week, Harden showed why he could overcome the perception he’s only capable of playing one end of the court.

On two separate sequences during Houston’s 102-89 win last night over the visiting Kings, Harden proved he’s got the talent to become an elite defender. First, he intercepts this pass meant for DeMarcus Cousins and takes it all the way for the jam. He had two steals on the night.

But he also had three blocks, including this tasty rejection of Boogie from behind:

It’s a good thing James brought the ruckus on defense because he was just 10-of-31 from the floor on the night for 26 points. Any time you need 31 shots to drop 26, you better bring some defensive effort. The Beard did just that and the Rockets overcame Boogie’s 29 points (9/18), 17 rebounds and six assists on the night.

Can Harden even become an elite defender if he has to carry the Rockets offense?

