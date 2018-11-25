James Harden Was Called For Two Lane Violations In A Row In A Loss To The Cavs

11.25.18 53 mins ago

Getty Image

Refs finally cracked down on James Harden Saturday night, but it wasn’t for what everybody thinks it would be. The refs made a point of emphasis on one possession with Harden involving not a travel, or flopping, but lane violations. Apparently, Harden was too often stepping over the line before the shot was completed for the refs liking in the Rockets’ 117-108 loss to the Cavs on Saturday night.

It was odd to see. Two times in a row Harden was called for a violation that many would argue could be called on every single free throw. Players commonly step over the line before a shot has gone in, but it’s usually only called when it’s apparent the player is trying to grab a rebound. Harden’s shots were both within his follow through.

