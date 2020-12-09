James Harden wants out of Houston. The former league MVP and stat sheet stuffing guard is in a curious spot, though, as the Rockets are both in no rush to try and move him — he has two years left on his current contract — and have set a remarkably high bar for what they want back for him. Via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Houston hasn’t wavered in what the Rockets consider a fair asking price for Harden: a package that includes a young franchise cornerstone and a bundle of first-round picks and/or talented players on rookie contracts, sources said.

Houston’s logic is sound. As long as Harden is on a team that was specifically built for him at every single turn, he is going to put up numbers, and he is going to draw intrigue from other teams. Plus there doesn’t seem to be a frenzied market building up for him, and while that might change now that word has leaked that Harden isn’t dead-set on playing for the Brooklyn Nets, the Rockets have the luxury of taking their time working the phones, letting this move into the season, and giving the other 29 teams a chance to gauge where they are and whether going all-in for Harden is worth it, even if he turns into a rental like Kawhi Leonard in Toronto.

Still, mapping out teams that sit in the center of the “can meet Houston’s asking price” and “give Harden a chance to win” Venn diagram isn’t too tough. There are several teams that have players and picks that can pique anyone’s interest. With a little help from the fine folks at TradeNBA.com‘s trade machine, we decided to examine some of the teams that can make a move happen and what those might look like — as well as recognizing the pitfalls in each.

The obvious trade: James Harden to Brooklyn; Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie, Jarrett Allen, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, unprotected first-round picks in 2021, 2023, and 2025 to Houston

This is not the best deal that Houston can get if they are hell-bent on acquiring a young franchise cornerstone. Still, they’d get a pair of very, very good youngsters in LeVert and Allen, a heady veteran in Dinwiddie who is a nice fit next to John Wall if the latter is healthy, an interesting young player in Luwawu-Cabarrot who played really well in the Bubble, and a whole lot of picks that would get increasingly more lucrative as the Nets’ core of Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving ages, especially because Harden will presumably want to get paid when he hits free agency and having a ton of money tied up in mid-to-late 30s versions of all three players, whose bodies have taken a beating throughout their NBA careers, would make the 2025 pick, in particular, quite appealing.

This is, admittedly, what happens if the Rockets’ brass sits down and decides it wants as drama-free of a split from Harden as possible. It’s also a deal that will almost certainly be either on the table or largely on the table as time moves on — perhaps there’s some quibbling over pick protections or when they convey, but if Brooklyn wants Harden, something like this is the blueprint. Let’s move onto some more fun stuff.

The Ben Simmons deal: James Harden to Philadelphia; Ben Simmons and ??? to Houston

The question marks there are dependent on about a billion different things. How aggressive is the market for Harden and how much else would Philadelphia have to add? Is Simmons, someone solely to make the money work (say, Mike Scott), and a pick enough? If there is a market and Philly has to get aggressive, does something like what Adam Aaronson of Rights to Ricky Sanchez laid out — Simmons, Matisse Thybulle, Shake Milton, firsts in 2021 and 2027 — appease Houston more? Is the Simmons/Joel Embiid pairing working out under Doc Rivers on a roster built by Harden’s old boss, Daryl Morey, to be more well-suited to maximize their skillsets? If so, one can only assume this deal isn’t happening in any form or fashion. If not, and the East is winnable right now, and there is no path to things working out on any timetable, how aggressive do the Sixers get?

An argument can be made that if there isn’t much of a market, Philly should offer Simmons and as little else as possible. There is no better player that the Rockets can get back than a 24-year-old, 6’10 point guard who is one of the best defenders in the world and also happens to be in year one of a five-year contract extension. But this also presupposes that the Sixers even want to part with Simmons in the first place. If Houston does, indeed, want to wait this out, then they’ll have to wait for the window on a Simmons deal to open. It very much may not.