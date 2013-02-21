James Harden x Kris Humphries In Hilarious Foot Locker Ad With Alternate Ending

These Foot Locker ads are always gold. You actually might remember this one from a few weeks back: James Harden asking his entourage to step up their sneaker games, or else he might just trade them to Kris Humphries‘ entourage. Well, they’ve released an alternate ending. Let us know which one you like better.

What do you think?

