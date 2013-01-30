James Harden x Kris Humphries In Hilarious Foot Locker Commercial

James Harden has killed it in Foot Locker commercials before. So has Carmelo Anthony. In this new one, Harden lays down the law for his entourage: you gotta have dope kicks. If you don’t, he might just trade you to Kris Humphries‘ entourage, where you’ll spend a lot more time staring at guys in mirrors. Pretty hilarious.
Did someone actually get paid to produce that?
Love it. Hahahahaha.