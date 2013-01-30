James Harden x Kris Humphries In Hilarious Foot Locker Commercial

01.30.13 6 years ago 2 Comments

James Harden has killed it in Foot Locker commercials before. So has Carmelo Anthony. In this new one, Harden lays down the law for his entourage: you gotta have dope kicks. If you don’t, he might just trade you to Kris Humphries‘ entourage, where you’ll spend a lot more time staring at guys in mirrors. Pretty hilarious.

