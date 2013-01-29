James Harden’s Monster Dunk On The Utah Jazz

Utah got eviscerated so badly by the Rockets last night that Jazz fans were booing in the second quarter. James Harden was a big part of that, scoring 25 and delivering one of the nastiest dunks we’ve ever seen from him. This was one of those slams where a guy dunks it so hard he has to look away so the ball doesn’t come through the net and hit him in the face.

I love the call from the Houston guys:

Is this his best dunk of the season?

