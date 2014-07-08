James, Wade Have Dinner in Las Vegas; LeBron Will Meet With Riley Later Today

#Miami Heat #Dwyane Wade #LeBron James
07.08.14 4 years ago
LeBron James, Dwyane Wade

LeBron James, Dwyane Wade (Steve Mitchell, USATODAY Sports)

The Miami Heat surely hope what’s happening in Vegas doesn’t merely stay there. According to multiple reports, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade had dinner with friends in Sin City last night and Pat Riley has flown there to meet with James later today.

James and Wade are very close friends. A casual dinner means nothing concrete in terms of their destinations, obviously, but certainly doesn’t portray their relationship as strained. A previous report indicated that Wade and Chris Bosh were “unsure” of LeBron’s plans. Though that story didn’t suggest any animosity between the Heat’s Big Three, it should hearten Miami fans to learn that James and Wade are on good enough terms to share an evening out.

Still, news of the meeting between LeBron and Riley is most important here. The majority of recent evidence point to James seriously considering signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Riley remains confident his Big Three will remain in Miami, though, and took small steps to assuring James and company that their supporting cast would be improved by agreeing to terms with Josh McRoberts and Danny Granger yesterday.

Only time will tell if the presence of the Heat’s power trio in Las Vegas is a symbol of present and future harmony. For now, it simply adds to the endless speculation surrounding the future of James, Wade, and Bosh.

Is the Heat’s Vegas presence a sign LeBron will re-up with Miami?

TOPICS#Miami Heat#Dwyane Wade#LeBron James
TAGS2014 Free AgencyDWYANE WADELatest NewsLeBron JamesMIAMI HEATPAT RILEY

