The Golden State Warriors have not had the services of their 2020 lottery pick all season. After an up-and-down rookie campaign got cut short due to a knee injury, James Wiseman has spent this season on the sideline as he’s tried to recover from surgery on a torn meniscus. It was expected that he would have been able to play by now, but Wiseman needed to undergo another procedure in December to clean some things up.

In a bit of good news for the young center, Golden State announced on Tuesday afternoon that Wiseman’s progressed to a point that he’s able to play live basketball again. While he’ll have to wait to suit up for the Warriors, Wiseman will join the team’s G League affiliate to play games on Thursday and Sunday.

Wiseman, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in 21.4 minutes per game last year, and started 27 of the 39 contests in which he appeared. His debut cannot come soon enough for the struggling Warriors, as the team has dropped nine of its last 11 games and fallen out of the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference.

This is not the only boost the Warriors are expected to get in the coming days, as Draymond Green announced he’s targeting a return from a back injury on March 14.