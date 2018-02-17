Jamie Foxx Abruptly Ended An NBA All-Star Weekend ‘SportsCenter’ Interview In Awkward Fashion

#Jamie Foxx #NBA All Star Game
02.16.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

ESPN holds the broadcast rights to the annual NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, and as usual, the 2018 version included some promotional festivities on the network in advance of tip-off. One such activity involved an interview with Jamie Foxx on SportsCenter, during which host Michael Smith welcomed him to the show less than an hour before the game itself was supposed to tip off.

After a very quick introduction, Smith then prompted Foxx about widespread reports that he and actress Katie Holmes were spotted playing basketball together on Valentine’s Day, and well, that ended the interview… in a hurry.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jamie Foxx#NBA All Star Game
TAGSJamie FoxxNBA ALL-STAR GAMENBA ALL-STAR WEEKEND

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP