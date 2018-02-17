Getty Image

ESPN holds the broadcast rights to the annual NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, and as usual, the 2018 version included some promotional festivities on the network in advance of tip-off. One such activity involved an interview with Jamie Foxx on SportsCenter, during which host Michael Smith welcomed him to the show less than an hour before the game itself was supposed to tip off.

After a very quick introduction, Smith then prompted Foxx about widespread reports that he and actress Katie Holmes were spotted playing basketball together on Valentine’s Day, and well, that ended the interview… in a hurry.