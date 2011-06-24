Jan Vesely Is “Happy”

The enigma of the entire draft. At first, we thought Jan Vesely, the Wizards’ pick at No. 6, was a mack for the way he smooched his girl on camera. Then, Fran told us he’d win a dunk contest someday so we were convinced he was a player. Then, his interview came up and he seemed either extra nervous or completely lost. Finally, we have this picture which is easily the photo of the night.
How good will Vesely be?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
He definitely has the swag to compete in the NBA if he’s rolling into the draft with two beautiful women.
Joe Alexander found a way to re-enter the draft
^ effing hilarious!!!
When I try 2 predict talent, I tend to listen how their name rolls of the tongue. Jan Vesely got a good ring 2 it
So does James White..
Could be anywhere from Anthony Randolph to Gerald Wallace. Good pickup though.
#4 Jan Vesely sounds like a name that should be “acting” in late night indpendent low budget film titled ‘Tongues Rolling VI’
#7 This is why he shoots free throws like Rajon Rondo. Being the craziest and most electric dunker European has produced is only his day job. He’s more like Dirk Diggler after hours. And we’re not talking “independent” films called “Tongues Rolling VI.” This guy’s going to be a baller, can’t wait to see him run the floor with Wall and Nick Young.