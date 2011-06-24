Jan Vesely Is “Happy”

The enigma of the entire draft. At first, we thought Jan Vesely, the Wizards’ pick at No. 6, was a mack for the way he smooched his girl on camera. Then, Fran told us he’d win a dunk contest someday so we were convinced he was a player. Then, his interview came up and he seemed either extra nervous or completely lost. Finally, we have this picture which is easily the photo of the night.

How good will Vesely be?

