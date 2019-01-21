Getty Image

The Grizzlies will host the Pelicans on Monday evening as part of the annual celebration of the life of Martin Luther King Jr. around the NBA.

MLK Day carries an extra weight in Memphis, the city in which the civil rights activist was assassinated, and the Grizzlies have hosted a number of community events over the past week to honor Dr. King, culminating in Monday’s game against New Orleans. The Grizzlies will honor the recipients of the 14th annual National Civil Rights Museum Sports Legacy Award prior to the game along with presenting the Earl Lloyd Sports Legacy award to Chris Bosh, Wayne Embry, Candace Parker, and Bill Walton, and a halftime tribute to Dr. King featuring Anthony Hamilton.

Grizzlies rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. got his first opportunity to participate in some of Memphis’ community outreach surrounding the holiday last week, including hosting a MLK Jr. panel discussion for 100 students in the area with Mike Conley. Jackson, who is in the midst of a tremendous rookie campaign, spoke with Dime over the weekend about that experience, what it means to play on MLK Day in Memphis, the first half of his rookie season, learning patience and efficiency on defense from Marc Gasol, and what the Grizzlies need to do to turn things around and re-enter the playoff conversation in the West.