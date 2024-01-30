In a shocking turn of events, Dillon Brooks was at the center of a few altercations during Monday night’s game between the Lakers and Rockets, where Houston took a massive early lead and cruised to a 135-119 win.

In the second quarter, Brooks fouled Jarred Vanderbilt on a drive to the rim, shoving Vanderbilt with one arm as he went up for a dunk, causing the Lakers forward to land awkwardly and fall to the floor. The play was reviewed for a flagrant but kept as a common foul to the chagrin of the Lakers.

Jarred Vanderbilt was shaken up after this hard foul by Dillon Brooks 😳 Was a common foul the right call here? 🤔pic.twitter.com/w2y3BQcjEG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 30, 2024

Pushing an airborne player is a dangerous play, as a guy in the air is defenseless and a shove can lead to a serious injury if they can’t get their feet under them correctly. Not long after, Vanderbilt took exception to some jostling under the rim from Brooks and earned a technical for shoving Brooks and then an ejection for poking Brooks in the head — with Fred VanVleet quickly and wisely grabbing Brooks and pulling him away to keep his teammate from escalating anything further.

Jarred Vanderbilt was ejected after getting into it with Dillon Brooks pic.twitter.com/EsciY2A7rI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 30, 2024

Then in the fourth quarter, Brooks was actually given a Flagrant after swinging his arm down and hitting LeBron James in the head in their latest run-in.

Dillon Brooks was assessed a flagrant 1 foul for this contact with Lebron James. #NBA pic.twitter.com/Gcj4wzBA6i — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) January 30, 2024

After the game, an unnamed Lakers player told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin that Vanderbilt took exception to Brooks calling him a “p***y”, while Anthony Davis hinted at language Brooks used being what set Vanderbilt off, on top of the shove on the dunk attempt.