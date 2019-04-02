Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver Is Just Getting Started

Getty Image

ANAHEIM – Zhaire Smith didn’t get to be a part of the Texas Tech team that pushed that step further. After the loss in the Elite Eight to Villanova a year ago, Smith was drafted 16th overall and traded to the Sixers. Injuries and bad luck derailed his rookie season, but he’s finally healthy, making his debut a few days ago for Philly. He’s also been keeping a close watch on the Red Raiders, especially classmate Jarrett Culver, who came in with Smith in the fall of 2017.

Culver took home Most Outstanding Player in the West Region after knocking off top-seeded Gonzaga, and Smith had words for Culver prior to the matchup.

“He just said, ‘go further than we did last year.’ I know he’s proud of us,” Culver said following the 75-69 win over the Bulldogs. “He’s a close part of the team still.”

Texas Tech has already gone further than it ever has, making its first Final Four in school history, which is a testament to players like Culver — and Smith — who have pushed the idea of what’s possible when it comes to basketball in Lubbock. For Culver, the Red Raiders’ Final Four run is just the beginning. The sophomore has seen his NBA Draft profile rise with each and every Red Raiders win in March, and his combination of size, smooth handling, shot creation, and defensive awareness has him projected as a lock to be a lottery pick come June. He might just be the highest drafted Texas Tech player since Tony Battie was taken fifth overall in 1997.

“His IQ and feel for the game is off the charts,” NBA Draft expert Sam Vecenie of The Athletic told Dime. “The shooting is good, the passing is good, he has a great handle in straight lines, he has a solid crossover game and creates separation going backward. I don’t know that I would say he’s terrific with gaining separation going forward. But overall, I mean, I have Jarrett Culver number four on my big board. A lot of the questions are more like splitting hairs on, “Is this guy going to be a starter?” vs. “Is this guy going to be a top 30 player in the NBA?”