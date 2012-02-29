JaVale McGee Has Another Ridiculous Throwdown

We mentioned it in Smack, but it definitely deserves a post. JaVale McGee was out hunting Bucks last night, and came away with this instead. Now that’s a throwdown. Shout out to Get Banged On for alerting us to another ridiculous McGee highlight.
People threw a hissy fit challenging Blake’s “dunk” on Perkins. This is even less of a dunk but still quite a spectacular play. If he could just harness whatever he was doing on this play to consistently and confidently make this shot, it could be the new sky hook.
traveling? no dribble shuffles feet with 2 more steps?