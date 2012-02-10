Jay-Z & Kanye West “Ni**as In Paris” Music Video

The ultimate basketball warmup track has finally gotten the video treatment, and I’m not sure whether I should turn it off for fear of a headache or appreciate the uniqueness. Jay-Z and Kanye‘s “Ni**as In Paris” is a popular song, and I’m sure this video of the two performing it will catch a lot of discussion as well. Is Kanye wearing a skirt? As you might expect, this isn’t safe for work.

What do you think of this crazy video?

