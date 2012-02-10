Jay-Z & Kanye West “Ni**as In Paris” Music Video

The ultimate basketball warmup track has finally gotten the video treatment, and I’m not sure whether I should turn it off for fear of a headache or appreciate the uniqueness. Jay-Z and Kanye‘s “Ni**as In Paris” is a popular song, and I’m sure this video of the two performing it will catch a lot of discussion as well. Is Kanye wearing a skirt? As you might expect, this isn’t safe for work.
What do you think of this crazy video?
Ive always wanted to see Will Ferrell in a rap video called “Ni**as in Paris”. Scratch that off my bucket list.
what happened to these guys?!? This is just like the douchey trash you hear on the radio that they usually rise above. Waaaaaaaaay too much talent between these two icons to put out this crap.
this is ultimate basketball warmup song? this sucks! and i’m guessing kanye wanted to pull off axl rose’s leather kilt thing.
This song, and probably the entire Watch the Throne cd takes JayZ off any top 5 list. The lyrical content is HORRIBLE. Go read the lyrics, then try to name a subject that even one song is about. Fucking horrible, this shit appeals to people with like 80 IQ.
If Kanye is on anyone’s top 10 list, it just proves they have horrible music taste, guy has like 3 good songs his entire career.
Video looks like it was put together by some noob fucking student on meth AND acid, tripping out while they experiment with different video plug in settings.
If you are warming up to this song, you about to have a bad game…
kanye’s only had 3 good songs his entire career? jay isnt top 5? lets not let WTT cloud our vision on both of their careers….they’re both legends in the hip hop community
this song and album were mediocre
that vid cray