All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

This week saw Drake and J. Cole make a couple guest appearances and PinkPantheress return after her debut album. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Sexyy Red — “U My Everything” Feat. Drake The Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef appears to be pretty much over at this point, as we haven’t had a new diss track in a while. Drake clearly hasn’t forgotten, though: On Sexyy Red’s “U My Everything,” there’s a sample of “BBL Drizzy” on Drake’s verse. Cash Cobain and J. Cole — “Grippy” J. Cole reeled the negative energy back in after attacking Kendrick Lamar on “7 Minute Drill.” Now he’s back with a more collaborative and even accommodating energy: As Uproxx’s Aaron Williams notes of the new Cash Cobain collaboration “Grippy,” “The song is definitely closer Cobain’s wheelhouse than Cole’s, yet the veteran rapper easily adapts to the new style.”

PinkPantheress — “Turn It Up” After a year or so of emerging as a breakthrough star, PinkPantheress came through with her debut album, Heaven Knows, in November. Just half a year later, she’s already back with new music: Last week, she unveiled “Turn It Up,” which has PinkPantheress’ characteristic mix of tempo and serenity. DIIV — “Raining On Your Pillow” DIIV recently told Uproxx’s Steven Hyden of their new album Frog In Boiling Water, “For a lot of people, that is part of what they fell in love with with the first two albums — this rich, dreamy atmosphere that is very feelings-forwardd. Rather than this song has an amazing bridge and an amazing chorus. A lot of times with the earlier songs, sometimes there wasn’t even a chorus, but it didn’t really matter because the song felt so good to listen to. I feel like the new album has an element of that which makes it feel more comprehensive in our catalog.”

RM — “Lost!” RM strays away from BTS’ sugar-sweet pop on his dynamic new solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person. He showed that on the John Mayer-y song “Come Back To Me” and with the project’s latest single, the upbeat and off-kilter “Lost!.” Vince Staples — “Black&Blue” After absolutely nailing a season of The Vince Staples Show, the rapper is back to rapping: His new album is Dark Times and it’s highlighted by cuts like the Thee Sacred Souls-sampling “Black&Blue.”

NewJeans — “How Sweet” Sorry, millennials, but the ’90s and ’00s are retro for the kids now. NewJeans demonstrates that on “How Sweet,” which is inspired by the sounds and aesthetic of the turn of the century while remaining unmistakably fresh. Zach Bryan — “Pink Skies” After dropping a self-titled album last year (and his debut LP the year before that), Zach Bryan keeps chugging on: He has another new one, The Great American Bar Scene, expected soon, and last week’s “Pink Skies” is a nice taste, a warm, folky number.