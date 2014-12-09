GIF: Jay-Z, Beyonce Are Supremely Impressed With This LeBron James Fadeaway

LeBron James’ incredible third quarter passing exhibition was hardly the only highlight of his performance versus the Brooklyn Nets last night. Watch The King hit an impossibly difficult spinning fadeaway as Jay-Z and Beyoncé look on from courtside in astonishment.

For those who can’t read minds, we’ve helpfully transcribed the inaudible thoughts of America’s Duke and Duchess:

Jay: “Damn. That’s a bad man.” Bey: “…(feign interest)…(flutter eyes)…(smile)…”

LeBron finished with a pedestrian (for him) 17 points, four rebounds, and seven assists in Cleveland’s 110-88 victory over Brooklyn. The 12-7 Cavs’ winning streak has reached seven contests, and they’re suddenly just three games back of the Toronto Raptors for the Eastern Conference lead.

