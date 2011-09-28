Jay-Z Will Help Design The New Brooklyn Nets Jerseys

The Brooklyn Nets. Sounds decent right? Starting next year we must get used to it. An ownership group headlined by Jay-Z announced earlier this week that the team will indeed be moving into the Barclays Center in Brooklyn starting next year. Jigga promises to be heavily involved in the opening of the arena and will also contribute to the new uniforms.

The Nets have had one of the most generic logos for a while, and haven’t done much to change it. Their colors â€“ red, silver white and navy blue â€“ will be changed as well to celebrate the dawn of a new era (hopefully). But how much can you do with Nets?

One thing new uniforms do promise is there will be a lot more Deron Williams jerseys being bought.

The New York Post writes:

Jay Z, Adidas and the Nets are currently ironing out a logo for the Brooklyn Nets and deciding what colors their uniforms should be. No matter what, the logo will feature Brooklyn prominently because the club wants to tap into the borough’s world-popular brand name, officials said. The Nets’ current logo features the word “Nets” hovering over a basketball. “Brooklyn will be involved in whatever we do,” said Fred Mangione, chief marketing officer for the Nets and Barclays Center.

Hopefully, the designers stay true to their word and infuse their uniforms with a little Brooklyn. No more generic logos or trashy colors. At this point, every time I think of the Nets I imagine those colors, that weak logo and an arena that isn’t even half-full.

With Jay-Z planning on intervening, I think we can be hopeful. What do you think the jerseys should, or could, look like?

If we take Jigga’s career as a benchmark, we can make some solid guesses.

Jay-Z used to rock baggy jeans and jerseys (who can forget the throwback phase?), almost always topped off with a navy blue Yankees fitted. Check him out in any video from any point before probably 2007. But since, he’s switched up the style, trying his best to look business-savvy, elegant and classic. Now it’s:

And I don’t wear jerseys I’m 30 plus/

give me a crisp pair of jeans, button-ups.

He says he wants to be taken seriously as a businessman, the same way the Nets want to be as a team (they better be if they’re hoping to land Dwight Howard).

The Nets jerseys are a little trashy. They reek of mediocrity. The latest team to make a switch – the Wizards – now have uniforms that are reminiscent of the 1970s. I’m guessing the Brooklyn team goes somewhere in between: hip and elegant, but not too noisy, perfect for maybe the most famous borough of all.

The good news is with a name like the Nets, not only do you have infinite possibilities for a logo (I’m guessing a Brooklyn skyline), you also have the chance to come up with a completely fresh color scheme.

My all-time favorite color schemes are red/black, black/yellow and orange/yellow/red. Could any of those be used? Possibly. I’m sure they will go in a different route than the Knicks to individualize themselves as much as possible. But if we leave it up to Hova, maybe he already gave us a clue:

Attract money my worst color is light green/

My favorite hue is Jay-Z blue

What do you think? What should they do with the logo and jerseys?

