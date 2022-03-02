Jaylen Brown Left Celtics-Hawks After Suffering An Ankle Injury

The Boston Celtics are in the midst of a charge up the Eastern Conference standings, as the team has won 13 of their last 16 and moved into the 6-seed, meaning they’re just above the cut-off for an automatic playoff berth without having to go through the play-in tournament. One of the major reasons why Boston finds itself in this spot is the play of Jaylen Brown, as their young wing has contributed on both ends of the court throughout his sixth year in the league.

Unfortunately for the Celtics, an injury to Brown might keep him on the sideline for a spell. Early on in the team’s game against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night, Brown attempted to drive into the lane while pushing the ball up the floor in transition when his right leg appeared to give out. It’s unclear if he hit a wet spot or if he just slipped, but Brown went down hard and found himself in considerable pain.

Jaylen Brown went back to the locker room after this play pic.twitter.com/orPTwqBRBU — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 2, 2022

The good news, relatively speaking, is that Brown was able to get up and make his way into the locker room under his own power. Ultimately, the team determined that Brown suffered a right ankle injury and would not return, per TNT’s Stephanie Ready.