Perhaps the most highly-anticipated second round series in the 2022 NBA playoffs is the 2-3 matchup in the Eastern Conference between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks. No one would be surprised if either team lifted the Larry O’Brien trophy, but first, they have to get through one another and prevent the other team from making it to the conference finals.

The tone was set early in Game 1, as both teams played a cagey first quarter that saw each go on substantial runs en route to a 27-24 Bucks lead after one. But the best moment of the period came via Jaylen Brown, who cleaned up a Grant Williams missed three by detonating on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The reigning NBA Finals MVP went up for a rebound on the miss and had no idea that Brown ran in from the opposite corner. It gave Brown a chance to pick up a head of steam and effortlessly jump over Antetokounmpo for one of the best dunks we have seen all postseason.

Jaylen Brown climbs the ladder for the putback SLAM!#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on ABC pic.twitter.com/FJ09zRHvOK — NBA (@NBA) May 1, 2022

It’s not often you see someone go up and over Antetokunmpo like this. Brown, funny enough, has a bit of a history of dunking on perhaps the best player in the world, and this is one heck of an addition to his highlight real.