Utah Jazz At L.A. Clippers Game 4 TV Info And Betting Lines

After the Jazz took both games in Utah, the Clippers found themselves in a familiar spot down 2-0 in a playoff series, and as they did against the Mavericks in Game 3 of the first round, they dominated Game 3 against the Jazz to get themselves into the series down 2-1 with another home game coming up on Monday night.

The L.A. offense came alive in Game 3, going 19-for-36 from three-point range and shooting 56.2 percent from the field overall as a team. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard were unstoppable, combining for 65 points and they got big shooting nights from Nic Batum and Reggie Jackson as they did to the Jazz what Utah has done to so many opponents this season, simply overwhelming them on both ends of the floor. Utah shot it well from deep but couldn’t get much of anything going to the basket, which was an indicator of their issues offensively on the night. The Clippers tightened up defensively, particularly in keeping Donovan Mitchell from getting to the rim and the free throw line, as he was just 6-of-15 from two-point range and shot just five free throws.

Game 4 will once again see a waiting game to find out if Mike Conley can return from his hamstring issue, as he’s listed as questionable currently and will be a close to game time decision. Either way, the Jazz have to figure out how to better disrupt the Clippers’ two stars and get their own some more opportunities going downhill.

From a betting perspective, the Clippers covered easily in Game 3 as 4.5-point favorites and the game went well over the total of 224.5.

Game 4 TV Info

Tip Time: Monday, June 14; 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Network: TNT

Game 4 Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Series Prices: Jazz (-715), Clippers (+475)

Spread: Clippers -5 (-112), Jazz +5 (-110)

Total: Over (-112), Under (-109)

Money Line: Clippers (-205), Jazz (+165)