Game 6 between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz arrives on Friday evening at STAPLES Center. After three consecutive wins, the Clippers have the chance to advance to the Western Conference Finals with a victory. In contrast, the Jazz aim to keep an impressive season alive and, with a win, Utah could set up a winner-take-all situation in Salt Lake City on Sunday.

In keeping with the unfortunate theme of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, injuries are at the forefront of the proceedings. Kawhi Leonard (knee) is out of action for the Clippers in Game 6, joining Serge Ibaka (back) on the shelf for this game. Leonard is one of the best players in the NBA but, in a one-game sample, the Clippers were able to withstand his absence in a road win in Game 5. Much of the team’s success stemmed from an explosive night from Paul George, who scored 37 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. However, Los Angeles also shot 16-of-40 from three-point range and they will look to replicate that perimeter effectiveness on Friday.

The Jazz have operated without Mike Conley (hamstring) for the entire series to this point. However, Conley is listed as questionable for Game 6 and could make his debut appearance in this matchup. Unfortunately for Utah, Conley’s potential return could be marred by an injury to Donovan Mitchell, who is listed as questionable with an ankle issue. Mitchell is averaging 34.0 points per game in the series, and he is flanked by an elite defensive presence in Rudy Gobert and plenty of shooting all over the floor.

From a betting standpoint, Game 5 went Over the total of 219.5 points and Los Angeles covered the closing point spread of 8.5 points as an underdog, winning outright.

Game 6 TV Info

Tip Time: Friday, June 18; 10 p.m. ET

TV Network: ESPN

