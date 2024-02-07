The Utah Jazz have been mentioned as a team to watch in the lead-up to the trade deadline, as they had the flexibility to be buyers or sellers ahead of Thursday afternoon. While we still have a way to go until we get to that point, Utah has decided to part ways with one member of its roster in exchange for some 2024 NBA Draft capital and players.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Utah will send Italian marksman Simone Fontecchio to the Detroit Pistons. In exchange, Detroit will give the Jazz a 2024 second-round pick, along with a player (Kevin Knox) and the rights to one of Fontecchio’s countrymen who is plying his trade in Europe (Gabriele Procida).

The Utah Jazz are trading Simone Fonteccio to the Detroit Pistons for a 2024 second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2024

Kevin Knox, 2024 second-round pick via Wizards and draft rights to Gabriele Procida to go Jazz in deal, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/GZuvVMbfcb — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2024

Fontecchio is in his second year in the NBA after starting his professional career overseas. While he played on occasion last year, he managed to carve out a role in Utah’s rotation this year, as he’s appeared in 50 games with 34 of them coming as a member of the starting lineup. On the year, Fontecchio is averaging 8.9 points and 3.5 rebounds in 23.2 minutes per game while connecting on 39.1 percent of his attempts from behind the three-point line.

For Detroit, Fontecchio should provide some shooting next to Cade Cunningham, which they could really use, as the Pistons are 28th in the league in three-point attempts per game and 24th in three-point field goal percentage.