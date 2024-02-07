simone fontecchio
Getty Image
DimeMag

Report: The Jazz Will Trade Simone Fontecchio To The Pistons

The Utah Jazz have been mentioned as a team to watch in the lead-up to the trade deadline, as they had the flexibility to be buyers or sellers ahead of Thursday afternoon. While we still have a way to go until we get to that point, Utah has decided to part ways with one member of its roster in exchange for some 2024 NBA Draft capital and players.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Utah will send Italian marksman Simone Fontecchio to the Detroit Pistons. In exchange, Detroit will give the Jazz a 2024 second-round pick, along with a player (Kevin Knox) and the rights to one of Fontecchio’s countrymen who is plying his trade in Europe (Gabriele Procida).

Fontecchio is in his second year in the NBA after starting his professional career overseas. While he played on occasion last year, he managed to carve out a role in Utah’s rotation this year, as he’s appeared in 50 games with 34 of them coming as a member of the starting lineup. On the year, Fontecchio is averaging 8.9 points and 3.5 rebounds in 23.2 minutes per game while connecting on 39.1 percent of his attempts from behind the three-point line.

For Detroit, Fontecchio should provide some shooting next to Cade Cunningham, which they could really use, as the Pistons are 28th in the league in three-point attempts per game and 24th in three-point field goal percentage.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Afrobeats Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×