The Jazz Put Up 81 Points In A Wild First Half Against The Warriors

The Friday night slate of NBA action featured a pair of potential conference finals previews, with the Raptors edging out the Celtics earlier in the evening, and the Jazz taking on the defending champion Warriors on their home floor. And neither game has disappointed so far.

But in the late game, Utah came out with their guns blazing against Golden State to the tune of 81 first-half points. You read that correctly. The Jazz went into the break with a 12-point lead over the Warriors behind five players in double figures, including 12 points from their star sophomore guard Donovan Mitchell, who closed out the half with this beautiful crossover and three with the clock winding down.