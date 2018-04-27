The Memphis Grizzlies Will Reportedly Make J.B. Bickerstaff Their Head Coach

04.27.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Memphis Grizzlies found their next head coach, and as it turns out, he was in charge of the team for most of the last season.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported late Thursday night that the Grizzlies will name J.B. Bickerstaff head coach, ending a coaching search that started when David Fizdale was fired from the team early in the season.

Bickerstaff took over and led the Grizzlies to a 15-48 record over 63 games during what turned out to be a lost season in Memphis. A longtime assistant coach for the Charlotte Hornets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets, Bickerstaff also served as interim head coach for the Rockets in 2015-16, going 37-34 in 71 games at the helm.

Around The Web

TAGSjb bickerstaffMEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

Listen To This

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 2 days ago
Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

04.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 3 days ago
Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

04.24.18 3 days ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 4 days ago
Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

04.23.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP