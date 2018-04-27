Getty Image

The Memphis Grizzlies found their next head coach, and as it turns out, he was in charge of the team for most of the last season.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported late Thursday night that the Grizzlies will name J.B. Bickerstaff head coach, ending a coaching search that started when David Fizdale was fired from the team early in the season.

Bickerstaff took over and led the Grizzlies to a 15-48 record over 63 games during what turned out to be a lost season in Memphis. A longtime assistant coach for the Charlotte Hornets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets, Bickerstaff also served as interim head coach for the Rockets in 2015-16, going 37-34 in 71 games at the helm.