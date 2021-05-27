One of the more pleasant surprises of this Brooklyn Nets season has been grizzled veteran forward Jeff Green turning into a reliable member of the team’s center rotation. Green played some small ball 5 as a member of the Houston Rockets last year, but in Brooklyn, he’s taken on the big man assignment due to the team’s bevy of talent at guard and on the wings. It’s been a really effective move for the Nets, but unfortunately for Green and the team, they’ll have to go forward in the postseason without him for a bit.

During his Thursday afternoon news press conference, Nets coach Steve Nash announced that Green is dealing with a strained plantar fascia that will put him on ice for the next 10 days, at which point his status will be evaluated.

A blow for Brooklyn: Jeff Green has a strained plantar fascia and will be re-evaluated in ten days, Steve Nash said. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) May 27, 2021

Green did not start either of Brooklyn’s first two games against the Boston Celtics — that honor has instead gone to Blake Griffin — but he has been an important contributor off the bench in the series. The Nets won’t need his services to take down the Celtics barring something unforeseen, but having him around in the second round against the Miami Heat or, more likely, the Milwaukee Bucks would be really helpful.