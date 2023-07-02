Jeff Green Will Sign A 1-Year Deal To Join The Rockets

Jeff Green has been a mainstay in the NBA since 2007, cultivating one of the longest active careers in the league. Green has bounced around the NBA, appearing for 11 different teams across 15 seasons, but the 36-year-old finally earned a championship as a member of the 2022-23 Denver Nuggets. While Green largely came off the bench in making only four starts across 56 games played, he was an integral part of the eventual champions, providing valuable versatility and even operating as the team’s backup center behind Nikola Jokic at times during the playoffs.

Green’s long list of teams has become something of a calling card in his career, but in unrestricted free agency this summer, he’s not going to add another team to his like. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports that Green will return to the Houston Rockets, a team for which he played 18 games back in the 2019-20 season, when he joined them on a 10-day contract and then stuck around.

BREAKING: The Houston Rockets have agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with NBA champion Jeff Green, league sources told @hoopshype. The deal was negotiated by agent Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 2, 2023

Green averaged 7.8 points per game and shot 48.8 percent from the field this season. While he is more of a power forward that edges toward being a center at this stage, Green remains a top-flight athlete with strong size, and his veteran experience is also a boon for any team. From there, Green is a physical defender that can operate within any scheme.