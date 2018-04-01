Jeff Van Gundy Wants To Know ‘What You’re Allowed To Do’ With Your Second Cousin

#San Antonio Spurs
04.01.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Sunday afternoon matinees late in the NBA season can sometimes be a slog. The energy level can be a little low and the competition a little underwhelming as just about everyone involved would rather be enjoying a lazy Sunday at home in their pajamas.

That was particularly true for the Houston Rockets on Sunday in San Antonio, despite riding an 11-game win streak. Having already clinched the No. 1 overall seed (and homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs), the team opted to rest Chris Paul and just generally came out looking lethargic and uninterested against a Spurs team still fighting to secure a postseason berth.

It was a game, for all intents and purposes, already decided by the fourth quarter, and that’s when broadcast legend Jeff Van Gundy veered deliriously offscript – as he is often want to do – to ruminate out loud about the nature and implications of somewhat ambiguous familial ties.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs
TAGSHouston RocketsJEFF VAN GUNDYMike Breensan antonio spurs

The RX

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 2 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 4 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 1 week ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP