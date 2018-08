Pistons fans would like to see more of these fast break connections between Brandon Jennings and Andre Drummond because they could use them. The Pistons got blown out by 27 points against the visiting ‘Wolves, but Jennings and Drummond were able to connect on one highlight-worthy coupling.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.