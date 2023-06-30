It has been a noisy summer in Portland, with constant rumblings about Damian Lillard’s future with the organization and the team holding the third overall pick in the Draft. After choosing not to trade the pick, instead selecting Scoot Henderson, the questions about Lillard’s future only grew louder.

Amid all of the debate about the Blazers and what direction they would go in, there was one constant expectation — re-signing veteran forward Jerami Grant. As Grant entered free agency, it felt like a foregone conclusion he’d be back in Portland on a sizable deal, both because that was the best way to try and keep Lillard happy and, even if they were to move Dame, losing Grant for nothing was not a viable team-building option. Sure enough, on Friday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Grant had come to an agreement on a … deal to stay in Portland.

Free agent forward Jerami Grant and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul have agreed on a five-year, $160 million deal to return to the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2023

Charania notes that the deal is for five years and $160 million. Later, Yahoo’s Jake Fischer added that the fifth year was appealing to Grant and was one reason an extension didn’t come together before free agency.

One main reason Jerami Grant didn't come to an extension agreement with Portland prior to free agency was the chance to get that additional, fifth year, sources said. What may amount to the difference of $30 million. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 30, 2023

Last year, Grant averaged 20.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game on 47.5/40.1/81.3 shooting splits, continuing to produce at a high level in the secondary role on the wing to Lillard. It was similar productivity to his output in Detroit, but on much greater efficiency showing that his talent was very well-equipped for that secondary scorer role, taking advantage of the attention Lillard commanded.