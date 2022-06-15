Report: Jerami Grant Is ‘Widely Expected’ To Get Traded This Offseason

The Detroit Pistons look like they struck gold in the 2021 NBA Draft when they selected Cade Cunningham No. 1 overall. Despite some growing pains, Cunningham appears to be the kind of player around who the franchise can build for the next decade-plus, and next week, the Pistons will try to use the fifth pick in the 2022 Draft to find a running mate alongside him.

Whatever Detroit looks like next season, it appears one prominent member of its 2021-22 roster won’t be around. In his latest mock draft, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony wrote that the expectation is that the Pistons will part ways via trade with veteran forward Jerami Grant at some point this offseason.

“The incumbent is widely expected to be on the move this summer, as he’s entering the final year of his contract and doesn’t look to be on the same timetable as the rest of the Pistons’ roster,” Givony wrote.

Grant’s name has been kicked around in recent months in trade rumors, and while he stuck around after the deadline last year, there were reports indicating that the team was willing to listen to offers for the 28-year-old. Grant joined the team in free agency during the 2020 offseason after thriving in a reserve role for the Denver Nuggets, and is entering the final year of his deal this season.