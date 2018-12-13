Jeremy Lamb’s Game-Winner Against Detroit Had Michael Jordan Fired Up

Getty Image

With the game on the line at home against the visiting Detroit Pistons, the Hornets turned to a somewhat unlikely hero. It was Kemba Walker who had led the way all night for Charlotte with 31 points, although he struggled to make shots as he was just 8-of-25 from the field.

So it was maybe a wise choice that he decided to give the ball up on the wing in the final seconds of regulation instead of hoisting up a difficult shot, and that choice paid off big time and Jeremy Lamb was able to knock down the long two with just 0.3 seconds left on the game clock.

And he got the attention of someone else who happens to be familiar with those types of clutch shots, none other than Hornets owner Michael Jordan, who was sitting courtside to see Lamb knock down the go-ahead shot and secure the victory.