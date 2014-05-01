Blatant Jeremy Lin Travel That Wasn’t A Travel

During Game 4 of the Rockets-Blazers series, it appeared to people watching on TV that Jeremy Lin had committed one of the more egregious of traveling violations. People online were in an uproar, but the crowd at the Moda Center and the referee’s calling the game appeared to totally miss the infraction. That’s because it wasn’t a travel at all.

The angle of the camera during the game makes it appear that Lin not only traveled, but took four or five steps in the process.

Here are a couple online versions that had people up in arms, and it sure does look like he traveled, which is what makes the non-reaction from the Blazers fans and non-call from the refs perplexing.

But as Sports Illustrated’s Rob Mahoney pointed out the next day, Lin took a dribble many fans watching on TV missed. Here’s a slowed down version and the one Mahoney used to show fans what really happened:

Keep this in mind the next time you’re about to throw your television out the window because the refs missed a call. They aren’t perfect, but they’re in a better position to make the decision than all of us armchair analysts at home (yes, we’re talking to you NBA Twitter).

(via SI.com)

What do you think?

