Jeremy Lin Celebrates Mother’s Birthday By Smashing Cake In Her Face

Jeremy Lin has already “dunked” on his mother this summer, but apparently that wasn’t enough. To “celebrate” his mom’s birthday, the Los Angeles Lakers guard smashed a cake in her face.

Happy Birthday to my mom!! Heres one of her many bday gifts we got her this year lollll. At least i got her favorite flavor… #pietothedome #stilltakingnoprisoners #raspberrychocolatecake

Apparently Harvard-educated NBA stars can get away with such antics; we certainly couldn’t. Happy birthday, Mrs. Lin!

