Jeremy Lin Celebrates Mother’s Birthday By Smashing Cake In Her Face

08.21.14 4 years ago

Jeremy Lin has already “dunked” on his mother this summer, but apparently that wasn’t enough. To “celebrate” his mom’s birthday, the Los Angeles Lakers guard smashed a cake in her face.

Happy Birthday to my mom!! Heres one of her many bday gifts we got her this year lollll. At least i got her favorite flavor… #pietothedome #stilltakingnoprisoners #raspberrychocolatecake

Apparently Harvard-educated NBA stars can get away with such antics; we certainly couldn’t. Happy birthday, Mrs. Lin!

What do you think?

