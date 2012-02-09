Jeremy Lin Crosses John Wall and Gets His First NBA Dunk

#Video #New York Knicks
02.09.12 6 years ago 23 Comments

Another night in the NBA, another great performance from the Knicks’ Jeremy Lin. He led New York to another win, this time over the miserable Washington Wizards, going for 23 and 10 assists.

Among Lin’s points, were these two that came as a result of crossing John Wall and jetting to the rim for his first NBA dunk:

