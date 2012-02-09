Jeremy Lin Crosses John Wall and Gets His First NBA Dunk

Another night in the NBA, another great performance from the Knicks’ Jeremy Lin. He led New York to another win, this time over the miserable Washington Wizards, going for 23 and 10 assists.

Among Lin’s points, were these two that came as a result of crossing John Wall and jetting to the rim for his first NBA dunk:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook