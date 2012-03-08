Jeremy Lin Makes The Funniest Face Ever

03.08.12 6 years ago

With the Knicks set to take on the Bucks in Milwaukee tomorrow night, some of the guys took advantage of a little time off. Luckily, we have Twitter to document it for us. On a trip to Marquette to shoot around and mess around – Steve Novak went to college there – Landry Fields tweeted out this photo of Jeremy Lin in-between repeatedly calling Marquette “Novak” University.

Give us a caption for this photo.

