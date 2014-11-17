Jeremy Lin Eloquently Sums Up The Lakers

The Lakers were crushed last night and Jeremy Lin went scoreless — 0-for-2 from the field — in 22 minutes of action. When reporters asked him about the state of LA’s crappy team (the Clippers are 5-3), Lin conjured all that he had learned as part of his Ivy League education and gave an eloquent and well thought out explanation.
Harvard is still Harvard, even if you think the Ivy Leagues are pretentious excuses to take up juggling in high school (OK maybe that’s just Brown). Lin smartly articulated what’s wrong with the 1-9 Lakers in true Hahvahd fashion:
We’re being a little rough on Jeremy, since most Lakers fans, writers, analysts and any other observer, probably couldn’t offer up much more than a similar bit of hemming and hawing. Then there’s this:
Looks like Lin isn’t getting the ball much 0/2 FG?
Whose fault is that? Considering he brings the ball up most of the time. It’s up to him to be aggressive and run the team or to give the ball up. Plus his two bigs are the worst screen setters in the game today bar none and he literally has only ONE realistic scoring option to hand it to. Kobe Bryant.
I’d say coaches. If Lin is running plays but it ends up in the black hole that is Kobe Bryant, then what else can they do? It’s hard to shoot or be aggresive if you aren’t given the opportunity.
Unless you can actually demonstrate that the Lakers had a better chance of beating the Warriors with Bryant deferring to the likes of 3-13 Carlos Boozer who misses LAYUPS and 3-11 Wes Johnson who airballs open jumpers and a Jeremy Lin who turns the ball over when under the slightest pressure. Then the notion of Kobe Bryant as a “black hole” makes no sense.
Kobe is a great scorer, and I am not denying that his team mates suck, but if you go 15-34 and the rest of the team combined is only allowed 44 shots, then it shows there is a disparate share of shots. Hence the black hole reference.
If Kobe stopped shooting so much and stated CREATING then, it might help get his team mates easier shots. And again, if Kobe had 10 assists, then it would show he is getting his team mates involved, but this is not the case.
Statements like this is why I think you need to WATCH Laker games. Carlos Boozer had about 8 open shots in his mid range spot yesterday and bricked ALL of them. He did not make a single field goal till about the middle of third quarter and he had like 8 shots. He’s supposed to be the second scoring option on the Lakers after Bryant. You’re going to continue to try to create for that? Jordan Hill got a contract because he was great at the rim. His energy was awesome. Now he settles for jump shots when he should be trying to attack. There’s two sides to an assist. The pass and the BASKET.
You sound like a true die hard Lakers fan and I feel for you. This is going be a long season and probably a few more, until Kobe finally hangs them up.
wtf. get out your ass
My thoughts exactly Jonas. If Kobe Ballhog Bryant isn’t helping making plays and just jacking, then it kind of demotivates Lin and everyone else from even trying.
You can tell Jeremy is trying to find a way to delicately say…we are a disconnected team because ONE PLAYER abandons team play and wants to take every shot. Go listen to Boozer’s post game interview and he is saying the same thing. Offense sets dictates defensive positions. With Kobe abandoning offensive sets where teammates know where the shots are to be taken, they scramble to recover and are out of position to defend. Jeremy uses words such as “lack of trust, not communicating” and Boozer uses, “we need to find a balance.” They mean as long as coach Scott allows a “One Man Show” and not allow team play, Lakers will lose to every other team who do play team ball. Look at GSW share the ball. Look at the times Lakers do well is when shot distribution is spread around and not unbalance towards one player. ISO ball does not win games but is may win Kobe another scoring title.
he is talking the defense noobs
Y’all would rather see the Lakers lose with Kobe handing out 7 assists a game. I’d rather see them lose with Kobe getting another scoring title after an Achilles injury. You just want everyone to pass and play nice and share like you did in Elementary School – this is the NBA. Lin and Boozer need to stop crying and actually do something when they have the ball in their hands