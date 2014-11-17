Jeremy Lin Eloquently Sums Up The Lakers

The Lakers were crushed last night and Jeremy Lin went scoreless — 0-for-2 from the field — in 22 minutes of action. When reporters asked him about the state of LA’s crappy team (the Clippers are 5-3), Lin conjured all that he had learned as part of his Ivy League education and gave an eloquent and well thought out explanation.

Harvard is still Harvard, even if you think the Ivy Leagues are pretentious excuses to take up juggling in high school (OK maybe that’s just Brown). Lin smartly articulated what’s wrong with the 1-9 Lakers in true Hahvahd fashion:

We’re being a little rough on Jeremy, since most Lakers fans, writers, analysts and any other observer, probably couldn’t offer up much more than a similar bit of hemming and hawing. Then there’s this:

