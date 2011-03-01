Jesus Shows up for the Celtics in Utah; meet the NBA’s Newest Closer

Jesus showed up in Utah last night. With the Celtics getting pushed for the third straight game out west, Ray Allen‘s fourth quarter was more classic than any interview Charlie Sheen could ever give. And that ain’t easy … If you watched the final five minutes of Boston’s five-point win over the Jazz, then you know the difference between a contender and a pretender. Utah played hard enough to win; Al Jefferson (28 points, 19 rebounds) was a monster all night in the post, throwing in a number of weird-looking hook shots, and the Jazz gave Tyrone Corbin everything they had. But ironically, for a team that most people would automatically stereotype as “fundamental,” Utah was unable to overcome a plethora of missed free throws and huge turnovers down the stretch … On the other side, Boston made every play they needed to, and made every big shot. Allen’s (25 points) shot chart from the final half of the fourth quarter read like this: layup, long jumper off of a screen, the quickest pull-up trey you will ever see and then an impossibly difficult two while fading to his right. He was butter on all of them … And did anyone catch Allen’s NBATV interview after the game? The studio guys asked him about Kendrick Perkins and Allen was still talking as if Perkins was a part of his family and his team. Is that weird? Bad? Cool? … Kevin Garnett (16 points, 14 rebounds) had a confrontation with Jefferson on a key possession late in the fourth quarter, and ended up forcing the Jazz power forward into a travel. Jefferson isn’t Xavier McDaniel, but he’s a step up for KG … Three different times in the first three quarters, Devin Harris (19 points) went coast-to-coast for layups, including a play near the end of the third quarter when the former Net brought the ball first above his head, then back down to his waist before spinning it up and around the Boston defense. While he might have peaked as a player two years ago, Harris has something in more abundance than pretty much anyone else: speed. The Jazz fan base probably don’t know what to do with it … Someone needs to let us into Channing Frye‘s dream. A night after taking out the Pacers with a crazy jumper at the buzzer, the NBA’s newest “closer,” Frye, led Phoenix to their 11th win in their last 14 games, a one-point win in overtime over the Nets, with a three-pointer in the game’s final 10 seconds. On the last possession for New Jersey, Kris Humphries (16 points, 15 rebounds) tipped in a miss from Deron Williams (18 assists). But, replays showed it was just late, giving the Suns their fourth straight win, and third straight on this Eastern Conference road trip … Remember earlier in the year when it was a treat to catch a Derrick Rose and John Wall matchup? Well, now that Rose has morphed into Hancock, and Wall is getting sucked up in the D.C. kindergarten atmosphere, it’s much less enticing. Last night, Chicago beat the Wizards by nearly 30 as Rose (21 points, 9 assists) took his showtime act straight through Wall (9 points, 10 assists, 3-14 shooting) … The Nuggets and J.R. Smith (19 points) used a balanced attack to beat the Hawks by 10 in Denver. They are now 3-1 since the big trade … New King Marcus Thornton (29 points) helped lead Sacramento to a six-point win over the Clippers. You don’t have to totally believe in Dime cover boy Blake Griffin (27 points, 12 rebounds), but just realize that team is hideous without him … Incredibly, with the news that Tony Parker is out for two-to-four weeks because of a strained left soleus (calf), he will be the first starter all year in San Antonio to miss a game … We’re out like Sheen’s wits.
its funny how D. Rose is like the standard for PGs who were coached by calipari and all the PGs after him (Evans, Wall, Knight) dont appear that they will EVER be at his level! even in college he guided his team all the way to the championship, and now leading the bulls. the others dont seem like they will be as good.
The Jazz signed Raja Bell to a two year contract in the off-season because they believed he can clamp down on the wing scorers from the opposing team.
Bell played for 27 minutes and produced a wimpy 2 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 points while Ray Allen smoked him for most of his 25 points.
On the bright side, the Jazz seems to be having fun again and Derrick Favors seems to be the real deal. The Jazz will also have a lottery pick and tons of cash for next season.
Forget this season if you are a Jazz fan. If they play their cards right, they will be a mighty scary team next year.
@tj2, john wall has potential – too early to write him off
ray allen’s jumper was good the moment the ball left his hand. money.
I really don’t understand all of the D Rose hype. The guy is a good scoring guard, but his game isn’t much different than Steve Francis’. What does he do that Russell Westbrook doesn’t do, or what does he do that Monta Ellis wouldn’t do with more help? The guy is insanely quick and powerful getting in the lane, but I don’t see him as the standard bearer for point guards or an mvp choice.
devin harris looks like ludacris
@TJ2
Its not like Rose’s rookie year he was setting the world on fire, shit both Tyreke (20/5/6) and Wall (15/4/9) had arguably better rookie seasons than Rose (17/4/6). Shit funny thing is is Blake was not considered a rookie, we’d have 3 Cal PG’s win ROY. Now that is funny.
Forget Ray, I’ve never been so excited to see Rondo make a jumper in my life. Holy crap.
Please put up Jeff Green’s chase down on Hayward. Put the rookie in his place damn
@Patrick
I was in your camp last year, but this year dude carry’s that Bulls team. He’s barely had both his side kicks and his starting shooting guard is Keith Bogans. Shit he even played with Kurt Thomas as his starting center. That Bulls team is totally dependent on him, like the Cavs team was dependent on LeBron. And last time I checked Bron Bron won MVP. Twice.
Did you see some of DRose’s passes? Holy crap, through-the-legs one was crazy and he was just killing the assist game. Sportscenter even ran a section of the highlights just for his passes. He’s becoming a true point guard!
@Patrick
he can completely control/change a game. he can break down pretty much any defender in the league. good passer, strong finisher, decent mid-range jumper. the only GMs who wouldn’t want him on their team already have CP3, D-Will, Rondo or Westbrook.
@ alf
I’m trying not to sound like a hater but let’s be realistic
Wasn’t this supposed to be the year the Jazz finally quit choking and make some noise in the playoffs? We all know how that worked out so far
They are gonna be mighty scary next year because of the draft and cap space? The draft is weak, the free agent class is weak (I don’t even have to get into how no superstar will come to Salt Lake City) so stop dreamin
Sorry dude
Rose has morphed into Hancock? What a terrible movie reference… so rose is a drunken superhero? Or am I misunderstanding something?
Anyway, Rose used his sober superpowers to nail a trailing Noah with a between the legs assist last night. If you want to see it, it’s a name click away.
Okay, stay with me now, but i have been watching Denver since the trade and some reason they will remind me of a younger, deeper btu maybe not quite as good Detroit when they had chauncy, rip, tayshuan, big ben, and rasheed because of the fact that they look like they will play really good team ball without having a true superstar…or even star. they are deep and they all have some specialty. They got several defenders, several shooters, several rebounders, and they seem to be ok playing together. Ray Felton will eventually start over Lawson as well….im not saying they will win a championship but keep an eye on them. they maybe solid
@Patrick
Yeah Rose plays just like Steve Francis. He’s one serious knee injury away from becoming irrelevant.
@Patrick take Kevin Durant or James Harden or (at the time) Jeff Green away from the Thunder for basically the WHOLE season and see where Westbrook takes his team. Westbrook has had a healthy squad all season and his team is only 36-22. Rose had to play without Boozer and Noah for 2 months EACH and his team is 41-17. THATS the difference between Rose and Westbrook. Dont get me wrong Westbrook is nice(REAL NICE) but come on now…
@patrick, wasn’t a believer too at the start of this year but watch bulls games. d-rose leads them to wins.
Denver really looking good after getting rid of Melo’s bullshit. A win over a pretty good team in ATL, and they were without Gallanari, arguably their best player in the last few games.
Derrick Rose single-handedly destroyed the Spurs a couple of weeks ago. I’m a believer.
Stats sometime lie, but not with this cat
D-Rose is your mvp. Point blank.
And the Clips may look hideous without Blake, but they straight hot garbage without their true mvp, Eric Gordon. All the hype Blake gettin, that squad like 3-14 without Gordon…
Hey moderator whats with ray allens old nick name being used….Shouldn’t it change to something else by now, that movies really old….and I would rather keep Christ name fully respected even if it isn’t what he’s called in hebrew. Perhaps ray allens new nickname should be top 10…cause he’s never leaving….
PEACE out to anyone else reading….
Im out like Mr.Shuttlesworths NBA career….
TOP 20…MAN it’s nice to wake up early…..
Good win by Denver against my Hawks last night. We looked like we had that game in total control until J-Smoove went out with that injury. Like Dime said after that they used their balance to to take the reigns and ride it to victory. Like others have said I really like the new Nuggets squad and the direction their headed. They got the brightest future in the West outside of Portland (if they can SOMEHOW stay healthy).
D-Rose IS the MVP this year without question. People are mentioning how he’s held down his team without Boozer and Noah due to injuries. I would also like to point out how much he has elevated HIS game to a higher level as well. He’s a much improved player from last year and that has also coincided with their record being as good as it is
D-Rose IS the MVP this year. Everyone’s mentioning how he has had to play without both Boozer and Noah but we’re neglecting to mention how he has improved his own game. He’s made the leap from an all-star to a legit superstar and his upped his all around play including becoming a more efficient jump shooter which was the biggest knock against him
hey Jonathan Pierson, I know several hispanic guys named Jesus – is that a problem too?
I can give you their contact info so you can suggest they change their names – just let me know
John “Has Hit The Rookie” Wall
It’s funny how haters are hoping that rose gets injured because they don’t like his game. Do us all a favor and smack yourself. Every NBA player is an injury away from being irrelevant so what’s your point?
Not saying Rose doesn’t deserve MVP. But if you watched Chicago’s games this year, you’d also know that Coach Thibs is the teams MVP as well as Rose. Why? Because despite Roses great year, people who actually watch the Bulls know, that a bunch of Role players have hit big shots (Kurt Thomas, CJ Watson, Kyle Korver, Taj Gibson) and put up big bench minutes to help the Bulls win many of their games.
The reason why they have stayed in many of these games with their bench vs other teams, is cause of their defense!
Derrick Rose has had some horrible shooting nights, and the Bulls still win because of their defense, role players, Bench players, as well as Derrick Rose.
Thibs has done a great Job, though Doug Collins, Doc Rivers and Greg Popovich have done great jobs as well.