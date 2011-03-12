Jimmer Fredette and Kemba Walker Go Berserk; the Sixers Knock Out Boston

Thursday afternoon’s phenomenal performance and game-winner from Kemba Walker in the Big East Tournament felt like big fat reminder from Walker to the rest of the basketball world that he needs to be in the Player of the Year discussion. Kemba was back for seconds last night in prime time against Syracuse, aka “New York’s College Team,” and the hometown kid absolutely murdered it in a thrilling UConn overtime win. Kemba finished with 33 points, 12 boards, five dimes, and six steals in front of an audience that included Bill Clinton … The Huskies will match up with Louisville for the Big East Tournament championship tonight. Rick the Ruler‘s crew clawed back from a big first-half deficit to beat Notre Dame in overtime … As Kemba’s performance was winding down, the monster that is Jimmer Fredette was just getting warmed up out west. The extended New Mexico basketball family will long have horrible nightmares about what Jimmer did to them last night. Fredette hung 52 on the Lobos â€“ 33 in the first half alone. Catch the highlights when you can â€“ Jimmer gave them the sampler platter of pullups, fadeaways, step-backs, and a few threes that were so deep, they probably should have been fives or sixes … The most amazing stat from Jimmer’s 52? He was only 1-of-1 from the line. Think about how incredible that is. Normally when guys have monster scoring nights, they will spend a ton of time at the stripe racking up points while the clock is stopped. Fredette’s scoring binge was almost entirely made up of shoot-your-face-off offensive awesomeness … Twitter was crazed during Jimmer’s performance. EASILY the best tweet though came from Lou Williams who posted: “50pts and can’t get any buns after the game..#baddeal” … Speaking of the Sixers, they knocked off the Celtics 89-86 in Philly last night to prove that the serious run they’ve been on for the past month is no fluke. Since January, aside from last night’s win, they’ve beaten the Spurs, Hawks, Knicks, Nuggets, Bulls, and Hornets (not to mention coming with a hair of beating the Thunder on Wednesday night) … Elton Brand had 14 points and somehow Spencer Hawes came up with 14 and 10. Boston fans better pray that Shaq comes back at some point and can reasonably hold it down in the middle. If they let the likes of Spencer Hawes do that to them with no Kendrick Perkins along the front line, you can’t be feeling good about the video game numbers that guys like Dwight Howard and Carlos Boozer could give them in the playoffs … Yesterday a reporter asked Doc Rivers what would happen if Kobe tried to shoot on Boston’s floor after game like he did in Miami on Thursday night. “Turn the lights out,” replied Doc. “No doubt about it. The lights have to go out.” … Stephen Jackson returned from a hamstring injury to lead the Bobcats in an upset 97-92 W over the Blazers. Gotta love S-Jack. Dude comes back from missing three games and immediately puts up 25 shots. He finished with 29 points … In Oklahoma City‘s cruise-control win over Detroit, Russell Westbrook‘s 13-point, 11-assist, four-rebound night officially put him in an elite group of players with 4,000 points, 1,500 assists and 1,000 rebounds in his first three years, The only other guys in the club are Oscar Robertson, LeBron, Penny Hardaway, and Chris Paul … Who would have guessed that Blake Griffin‘s matchup with Kris Humphries would have been as entertaining as it was last night in New Jersey? Humphries went 8-8 from the field to finish with 19 points and 20 rebounds. Blake went for 23 and nine, but with the game tied with a few seconds left, missed a foul shot that would have won it for the Clips. The game went to OT and the Nets pulled out the W, their fourth win in a row … Out in Oakland, the Warriors rallied from 21 down against the Magic to beat Orlando in overtime. Monta Ellis had 39 and Dorrell Wright had 32 (on eight threes) to lead the way for a Warriors squad that made 21 triples on the night … We’re out like buns.
Fredette seems a little bit slow and short for the League, but he should fare well in Europe.
No Mention of Bulls 22pt revenge blowout of the Hawks with the MVP DRose with 34 pts and bulls pulled a 1/2 half game of the best record record in East. WTF Dime SoDisrespectful
… and Boozer on the injured list.
Pretty impressive. If the Celts don’t get over Perkin’s departure, the Bulls finish 1st in the East.
All these whining bulls supporters. There’s only ao much time u little bitches
kemba walker is a smug punk. he might be destined to work off his natural talent and ability a la Steve Francis? Lets see where where franchise is now, oh yeah…
Well, fools in the media has been hypin super atlectic wing man in HS and college like they’re always the next big thing. Dunno if Kemba’s the real deal, but Dime hypin him makes me suspiscious.
You all might remember Dime’s Gerald Green fetish, even as far as defending Green every fucking offseason and why a team should sign him.
LOL @ Lou Williams. Let’s just hope Jimmer doesn’t turn into Adam Morrison in the pros.
Oh…and WE ON YALL ASS BOSTON!! ‘preciate yall droppin another game for us!
not since Jordan played has it felt like if I didn’t watch him play I may miss something spectacular and Jimmer now fits into that category.
Slow, white, can’t jump, and nobody can guard him. Outside of Kobe and Durrant is there another player in the world who is so unstoppable when they get hot? I think not.
Damn did Chicago put a revenge game ass whooping on us or what? That victory against them seems so long ago. As a matter of fact, we’re just like the Miami Heat in that we just can’t seem to win against the better teams in the league because aside from Chicago I don’t remember the last elite team that we managed to beat. The playoffs are are around the corner and we’re starting to fade into obscurity at this point. I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see us get bounced in the first round.
Btw, good move from Chicago in picking up Rasual Butler. They add another solid shooter and defender that is a definite upgrade over Keith Bogans. This could pay huge dividends for them in the playoffs
and don’t forget Dime’s fetish on Lance Stephenson….
the talent and training gap between college and nba has gotten a lot bigger over the last decade. lots of fun watching kemba walker and jimmer fredette, but no way is either physically skilled enough (speed or vertical) that they will EVER dominate like that in the nba. watching old men like ray allen crank it out, watching westbrook and rose learn how to dominate, and realizing that it occurs not only because they are all physically very talented, but also training their asses off for years and years…nba vs college are divergent games.
thanks for not even mentioning raps beating the pacers, who are trying to maintain the 8th spot in the east. bobcats are now tied with them.
And don’t forget Dime’s fetish on old, bad-attitude AI and God Shamgod.
Word to your mother… Blake Griffin had a fastbreak ending block on John Wall that put all ROY discussions to rest. It will probably be in the number 4 spot of SportsCenter’s Top 10.