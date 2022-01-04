jimmy butler injury
Jimmy Butler Was Helped Off The Floor After Suffering A Right Ankle Injury

The Miami Heat, when at full strength, have been one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference this season. That hasn’t been the case of late, with Bam Adebayo sidelined after surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament and various other injuries and COVID absences, but they’ve still managed to stay firmly in the 4-seed at 23-14.

On Monday night they made the trek across the country to face the Warriors in a marquee matchup, and an entertaining game became cause for concern late in the third quarter when Jimmy Butler slipped on the court and collapsed to the ground while making a post move. It wasn’t initially clear exactly what Butler injured, as it looked like an ankle or foot injury on replay, but whatever it is, it was serious enough that he couldn’t put any weight on that leg as he was helped to the back by his teammates.

The Heat initially called it an “apparent right foot injury” immediately after Butler went to the locker room, but later updated it as an ankle injury that would keep Butler out for the rest of the game.

Any time a player goes down like this without contact there’s obviously lots of concern, and the hope is that it’s not a serious injury that could cost Butler significant time.

