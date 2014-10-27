Jimmy Butler On Extension With Bulls: “I Think We’re Going To Figure It Out”

Jimmy Butler is much more concerned with his sprained thumb than signing a new contract with the Chicago Bulls before the Halloween deadline. While Butler’s status for his team’s Wednesday regular season opener remains uncertain, the fourth-year wing is confident he’ll be able to reach an extension agreement with the Bulls.

Coach Tom Thibodeau says he’s impressed with the professional manner in which Butler has handled ongoing contract discussions, too. From Scott Powers of ESPN Chicago:

“I think we’re going to figure [the extension] out,” Butler said prior to the Bulls’ game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. “My main focus is now of all time is to get healthy. If you’re healthy, you’ll get paid anyway. That’s all I’m worried about it.” “I think Jimmy’s handled it well,” Thibodeau said. “He’s allowing his agent to take care of the business side for him so we can lock into the basketball part of it. Jimmy has done a good job with that. I want him to continue on that path.”

If Butler and Chicago can’t come to terms on a new extension by Friday’s end, he’ll become a restricted free agent next summer. While the Bulls would retain exclusive matching rights on any offer he signs, both sides would surely be placated if the 25 year-old could play the 2014-2015 season without underlying worry of his playing and financial future.

Butler injured his thumb against the Charlotte Hornets on October 19 and missed Chicago’s final two preseason games. Tests were negative for any break, though, and he was shooting jumpers at a recent Bulls practice. Even if Butler is forced to miss Wednesday’s game against the New York Knicks, he surely won’t be out much longer than that.

And that’s a good thing for Chicago, too. Butler was a revelation in preseason play after a very disappointing 2013-2014 campaign, shooting 58.8 percent from the field and averaging 22.1 points per-36 minutes in six games. He showed off explosiveness that was notably absent from his game last season, and even hit a game-winner as time expired:

Butler’s preseason success only complicated extension talks. He’s a very valuable defender and has the talent to be an impactful performer on the other end, but consistency has been fleeting. The Marquette product followed up a breakout 2013 playoffs with a objectively poor offensive play last season, shooting under 40 percent from the field and 30 percent from beyond the arc. But he’ll be more supporting piece than secondary playmaker in 2014-2015 with the return of Derrick Rose and addition of Pau Gasol; those numbers are bound to improve, and that improvement is necessary to ensuring Butler’s status as a cog going forward.

Considering his struggles of last year and that the Bulls will be paying the luxury tax in 2015-2016 no matter what salary they afford Butler, the prudent decision for Chicago might be playing the restricted free agency game. On the other hand, Jodie Meeks received a three-year, $18 million contract this past summer. Butler is clearly a better player than Meeks assuming just a modest shooting improvement, and the league’s dearth of quality wings means a desperate team could make him an outsized offer.

It’s a close call here, and mostly depends on the extension Butler and his representation feel comfortable accepting. If that potential deal is in the vicinity of $9-$11 million per year, Chicago should offer it. If it’s much higher, the Bulls should perhaps let Butler become a restricted free agent – but that carries inherent risk, too.

Do you think the Bulls should extend Butler?

