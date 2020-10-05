Three Takeaways From Jimmy Butler Willing The Heat To A Game 3 Win

The Miami Heat entered Game 3 as 9.5-point underdogs to the Los Angeles Lakers as they were once again going to face the Lakers down a pair of their stars, as Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic missed their second straight game due to injuries.

Prior to Game 2, Jimmy Butler asserted that he would have to have a greater impact on the offense than he’s ever had, not just in his time in Miami but in his career, and in Game 3 he proved that to be the point in a spectacular and gutty 40-point, 13-assist, and 10-rebound triple-double to will the Heat to a 115-104 win and pull them to within 2-1 in the Finals.

It was an all-time performance from a player who has made a habit of fourth quarter takeovers in the Bubble, and with the potential for Miami to get some of its starpower back for Game 4, his performance in Game 3 makes things very interesting moving forward. Here are our takeaways from a stunning Game 3.

1. Jimmy Butler is an absolute dog

Butler played 45 minutes in Game 3, only sitting for a brief period in the first quarter and one minute to start the fourth, and from the outset he had his imprint on everything the Heat were doing. He was terrific all game, but it was his play in the fourth quarter that will be what’s remembered most, as he had 10 of his 40 in the final period, eight of which in the final four minutes after L.A. had cut the lead to six.

Big 1st half from Jimmy Butler has the @MiamiHEAT up at the break of Game 3 on ABC! 19 PTS | 6 REB | 6 AST pic.twitter.com/QmX53YJUtR — NBA (@NBA) October 5, 2020

Jimmy B gets BUCKETS in the post and has 36 PTS!@Lakers 97@MiamiHEAT 105 3:15 to go in Game 3 on ABC pic.twitter.com/flUuMbKYPy — NBA (@NBA) October 5, 2020

Jimmy Butler muscles it in to get to 40!#NBAFinals on ABC pic.twitter.com/LltwLG0f8t — NBA (@NBA) October 5, 2020

No one expected anything less from Butler in terms of effort, but few predicted that he’d be able to execute as well as he did. Butler has always prided himself on his work ethic and ability to play harder than his opponent, but on this night he wasn’t just the hardest worker, he looked like the most skilled. Butler was a maestro offensively, which isn’t something you often hear about the All-Star. He was a hammer when he needed to be, bludgeoning the Lakers defense with drives to create contact and get to the line 14 times, but he also showed the finesse and precision that isn’t always thought of in Butler’s game. He carved into the lane to fling passes out to the perimeter to set up shooters — sometimes to a frustrating degree given he would pass up apparent open layups — and he orchestrated the offense to get just about whatever he wanted in terms of matchup, something we’re used to seeing from his counterpart in LeBron James.

It was as good an individual effort as you will see in a Finals game and that he was able to help the Heat to a win under the most improbable of circumstances will only grow the legend of Jimmy Buckets.

2. Kelly Olynyk: Difference Maker

Prior to the series many, including myself, wondered if this would be the series where Erik Spoelstra had to turn to Kelly Olynyk for major minutes, and in Game 3 we saw the benefits of doing so. Olynyk came off the bench to give Miami 17 points and seven rebounds in 31 minutes of play, and even came up with a pair of steals — including a critical one late in transition as LeBron James brought the ball up. While Olynyk isn’t the best defender and is someone Miami wants to avoid ending up on Anthony Davis and LeBron too often in isolation, he opens up their offense in a way that no other big on the Heat roster can.