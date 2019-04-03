Jimmy Butler Considered Quitting Basketball While Homesick At Marquette

Jimmy Butler is considered, for better or worse, one of the NBA’s most competitive players. It’s part of what’s made him an All-Star talent, but also is one of the reasons he’s on his third team in as many years after requesting a trade from the Timberwolves this past summer.

Few would ever question Butler’s love of basketball — although plenty question the methods he goes about showing that passion — but there was a time when Butler himself wondered if he should find a different career path.

Butler was the guest on the premiere episode of “Take It There with Taylor Rooks” on Bleacher Report, and the Sixers guard discussed a time at Marquette when he considered quitting the game. As Butler explains (at the 5:00 mark of the below video), he was far from home and hated the cold and was close to calling his basketball career to an end.

