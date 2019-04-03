Getty Image

Jimmy Butler is considered, for better or worse, one of the NBA’s most competitive players. It’s part of what’s made him an All-Star talent, but also is one of the reasons he’s on his third team in as many years after requesting a trade from the Timberwolves this past summer.

Few would ever question Butler’s love of basketball — although plenty question the methods he goes about showing that passion — but there was a time when Butler himself wondered if he should find a different career path.

Butler was the guest on the premiere episode of “Take It There with Taylor Rooks” on Bleacher Report, and the Sixers guard discussed a time at Marquette when he considered quitting the game. As Butler explains (at the 5:00 mark of the below video), he was far from home and hated the cold and was close to calling his basketball career to an end.