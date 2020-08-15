Jimmy Butler Explained Why He Doesn’t Need Friends In The Bubble

Jimmy Butler loves country music. He also enjoys leaning on its twangy tropes. The outlaw, the cowboy, the sheriff who is here to crack down on the younger townspeople squandering all their talent on video games, Butler has pulled each one of these personas on like a pair of worn-in cowboy boots, of which he has many beautiful pairs.

In a recent in-Bubble interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, Butler was asked about some of his more notable moments in Orlando thus far and how he’s been spending his time. It turns out that Butler has “barely” left his room (he’s been toiling over his retirement plan and making coffee — Butler came equipped with a French press and other equipment and is willing to part with his cups of liquid gold for $20 each) and doesn’t seem to mind the isolation.

Sat down with @JimmyButler, who says the Heat can win the title *this* year, "and I don't give a damn what anybody says about that." We also talked about his recent dust-ups with TJ Warren and Chris Paul…Jimmy: "I don't need friends here in the bubble." pic.twitter.com/tCgTFap0iq — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) August 14, 2020

“I don’t care,” Butler tells Nichols, “I don’t need friends here in the Bubble.”

The desperado-sounding answer came after Nichols had asked whether Butler had seen Chris Paul since wailing into him on court in the Heat’s close loss to OKC earlier this week, and whether there were any hard feelings.

But the biggest anticipated dust-up, the high noon of meetings, came when the Pacers played the Heat for the first time. Back in January, Butler and T.J. Warren got into a back and forth on court that ended with Butler blowing kisses to Warren’s back as he got ejected.

“I don’t know, I guess there’s some history between Miami and the Pacers,” Butler mused when Nichols asked him why the two teams have been so chippy, “and you inherit that the second that you put on a Miami jersey.”

On Warren specifically, Butler is coy. He gives a wry smile when asked what people can expect between him and Warren on court, assuring only “a high level of competition.”