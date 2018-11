Getty Image

The Timberwolves will continue their West Coast road trip with a visit to Portland on Sunday night to take on the Blazers as Minnesota looks to get back to .500 on the season, but they’ll have to do so without one of their top players once again.

Jimmy Butler will sit out his third game of the season for “precautionary rest” as Tom Thibodeau informed the media in Portland.

Jimmy Butler is out tonight, per Thibs. Derrick Rose is a gametime decision. pic.twitter.com/CA6OSdh59y — Sean Highkin (@highkin) November 4, 2018